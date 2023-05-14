Phillies try to prolong win streak, play the Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies (20-19, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-24, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-2, 4.44 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-4, 3.57 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -164, Rockies +141; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies seek to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 16-24 record overall and a 7-11 record in home games. The Rockies are 12-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Philadelphia is 20-19 overall and 9-12 in road games. The Phillies are 9-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has six doubles and three home runs for the Rockies. Kris Bryant is 11-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with nine home runs while slugging .401. Bryce Harper is 13-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner: day-to-day (head), Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: day-to-day (finger), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .