Phillies host the Rockies on home losing streak

Colorado Rockies (6-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-12, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Noah Davis (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.91 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -289, Rockies +235; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Colorado Rockies looking to stop their three-game home losing streak.

Philadelphia is 8-12 overall and 3-4 in home games. The Phillies are 7-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has a 3-7 record on the road and a 6-14 record overall. The Rockies have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott leads the Phillies with a .360 batting average, and has seven doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI. Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-40 with five RBI over the last 10 games.

Kris Bryant has four doubles and three home runs while hitting .293 for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 14-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .273 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 2-8, .240 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .