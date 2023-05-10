Pirates and Rockies square off with series tied 1-1

Colorado Rockies (15-22, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (21-16, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, three strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (3-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Pirates -149, Rockies +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh has gone 10-8 at home and 21-16 overall. The Pirates have a 13-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has gone 8-13 in road games and 15-22 overall. The Rockies have gone 6-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with seven home runs while slugging .516. Miguel Andujar is 5-for-25 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has eight doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .268 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 12-for-32 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .211 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Rockies: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .