Pirates visit the Rockies to open 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-7, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (5-11, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (0-0); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rockies -143, Pirates +122; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has a 3-4 record in home games and a 5-11 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Pittsburgh is 9-7 overall and 6-4 on the road. The Pirates have hit 19 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .000 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

ADVERTISEMENT

Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .