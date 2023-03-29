AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Padres host the Rockies for the season opener

    By The Associated PressMarch 29, 2023 GMT

    Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres

    San Diego; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0); Padres: Blake Snell (0-0)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -203, Rockies +171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres open the season at home against the Colorado Rockies.

    San Diego had an 89-73 record overall and a 44-37 record in home games last season. The Padres pitching staff had a collective 3.82 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

    Colorado went 68-94 overall and 27-54 on the road last season. The Rockies averaged 8.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .254 and slugging .397.

    INJURIES: Padres: Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

    Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.