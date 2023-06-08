Rockies come into matchup with the Giants on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (31-30, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-37, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (5-2, 2.71 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Giants -186, Rockies +158; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies come into a matchup with the San Francisco Giants as losers of three straight games.

Colorado is 26-37 overall and 15-16 in home games. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .259, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

San Francisco is 14-15 in road games and 31-30 overall. The Giants are eighth in the majors with 78 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 16-for-41 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a .300 batting average, and has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. LaMonte Wade Jr is 14-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .260 batting average, 5.92 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

