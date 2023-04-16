Rockies aim to stop 4-game skid, take on the Mariners

Colorado Rockies (5-9, fifth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (6-8, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Noah Davis (0-0); Mariners: Luis Castillo (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -295, Rockies +238; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to stop a four-game slide with a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 6-8 overall and 4-5 at home. The Mariners have gone 2-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado is 2-6 in road games and 5-9 overall. The Rockies have a 2-1 record in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .