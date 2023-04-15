Rockies come into matchup with the Mariners on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (5-9, fifth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (6-8, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mariners -250, Rockies +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to stop their three-game losing streak with a win over the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 6-8 overall and 3-5 at home. The Mariners are 2-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has a 2-5 record in road games and a 5-9 record overall. The Rockies have a 2-1 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Elehuris Montero: day-to-day (hand), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .