Colorado Rockies play the Washington Nationals Saturday

Washington Nationals (2-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-5)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (0-0); Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rockies -141, Nationals +119; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Colorado had a 68-94 record overall and a 41-40 record at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 149 home runs.

Washington had a 55-107 record overall and a 29-52 record on the road last season. The Nationals averaged 8.3 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .