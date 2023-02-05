1 dead, 4 injured in Colorado Springs-area shooting

FALCON, Colo. (AP) — A shooting killed one person and wounded four others in Colorado early Sunday, and police were searching for suspects.

Authorities believe the shooting at around 12:50 a.m. in Falcon, a community 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Colorado Springs, had to do with a carjacking in Colorado Springs on Saturday, El Paso County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The survivors were being treated for wounds of varying severity, the statement said.

Sheriff’s officials had not released the victims’ identities. The FBI and Colorado Springs police also were investigating.