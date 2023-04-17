AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

April 17, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)53.625
Salem (Boston)54.556½
Delmarva (Baltimore)45.444
Lynchburg (Cleveland)45.444
Carolina (Milwaukee)35.3752
Fredericksburg (Washington)36.333

South Division
WLPct.GB
Fayetteville (Houston)62.750
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)53.6251
Charleston (Tampa Bay)44.5002
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)44.5002
Augusta (Atlanta)34.429
Columbia (Kansas City)34.429

___

Saturday's Games

Carolina 6, Salem 2, 1st game

Salem 5, Carolina 2, 2nd game

Fayetteville 14, Fredericksburg 7

Augusta 2, Down East 0

Charleston 3, Columbia 0, 1st game

Columbia 2, Charleston 1, 2nd game

Lynchburg 11, Myrtle Beach 3

Kannapolis 9, Delmarva 6

Sunday's Games

Carolina 7, Salem 0

Augusta 3, Down East 0

Myrtle Beach 6, Lynchburg 5

Kannapolis 5, Delmarva 4

Fredericksburg 6, Fayetteville 4

Charleston 9, Columbia 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 11:05 a.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

