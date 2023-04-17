Single-A Carolina League Glance

Click to copy

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 5 3 .625 — Salem (Boston) 5 4 .556 ½ Delmarva (Baltimore) 4 5 .444 1½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 4 5 .444 1½ Carolina (Milwaukee) 3 5 .375 2 Fredericksburg (Washington) 3 6 .333 2½

South Division W L Pct. GB Fayetteville (Houston) 6 2 .750 — Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 5 3 .625 1 Charleston (Tampa Bay) 4 4 .500 2 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 4 4 .500 2 Augusta (Atlanta) 3 4 .429 2½ Columbia (Kansas City) 3 4 .429 2½

Saturday's Games

Carolina 6, Salem 2, 1st game

Salem 5, Carolina 2, 2nd game

Fayetteville 14, Fredericksburg 7

Augusta 2, Down East 0

Charleston 3, Columbia 0, 1st game

Columbia 2, Charleston 1, 2nd game

Lynchburg 11, Myrtle Beach 3

Kannapolis 9, Delmarva 6

Sunday's Games

Carolina 7, Salem 0

Augusta 3, Down East 0

Myrtle Beach 6, Lynchburg 5

Kannapolis 5, Delmarva 4

Fredericksburg 6, Fayetteville 4

Charleston 9, Columbia 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 11:05 a.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.