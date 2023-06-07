AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

June 7, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)3019.612
Down East (Texas)2919.604½
Fredericksburg (Washington)2426.480
Delmarva (Baltimore)2427.4717
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2329.442
Salem (Boston)2228.440

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)3022.577
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3022.577
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2724.529
Augusta (Atlanta)2626.5004
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2131.4049
Fayetteville1932.37310½

___

Tuesday's Games

Kannapolis 4, Lynchburg 2, 10 innings

Carolina 7, Fayetteville 6, 10 innings

Fredericksburg 5, Charleston 4

Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 1, 7 innings

Down East 3, Delmarva 2, 10 innings

Columbia 7, Salem 1

Wednesday's Games

Salem at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 2, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

