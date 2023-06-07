Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|29
|19
|.604
|½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|24
|26
|.480
|6½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|24
|27
|.471
|7
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|23
|29
|.442
|8½
|Salem (Boston)
|22
|28
|.440
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|27
|24
|.529
|2½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|26
|26
|.500
|4
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|21
|31
|.404
|9
|Fayetteville
|19
|32
|.373
|10½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Kannapolis 4, Lynchburg 2, 10 innings
Carolina 7, Fayetteville 6, 10 innings
Fredericksburg 5, Charleston 4
Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 1, 7 innings
Down East 3, Delmarva 2, 10 innings
Columbia 7, Salem 1
|Wednesday's Games
Salem at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 2, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.