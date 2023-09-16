Curtis, Lafayette dispatch Columbia 24-3 using the ground game to take control

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jamar Curtis ran for 145 yards and scored twice and Lafayette beat Columbia 24-3 on Saturday.

Columbia — among other Ivy League schools that opened their seasons today — took a 3-0 lead when Hugo Merry connected on a 42-yard field goal with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The Leopards (2-1) countered with a 17-play, 85-yard drive that took a little more than eight minutes and ended when Curtis ran it from the 6 with 12:54 left in the second. Curtis finished with 46 all-purpose yards on the drive.

Later, after the Lions turned it over on downs, Lafayette quarterback Dean DeNobile ran it in from the 1 to end a six-play, 55-yard drive with 4:31 before intermission.

With 3:03 before the end of the third, Curtis ran it in from 29-yards out for the game’s final touchdown. Curtis added 19 yards receiving.

Joey Girogi ran for 73 yards on 18 carries for Columbia (0-1).

___

