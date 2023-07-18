FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
U.S. News

Man firing into the air causes panic on a South Carolina street and is wounded in a police shootout

By JEFFREY COLLINS
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who fired shots into the air on a busy street in South Carolina’s capital was wounded in a shootout with police just before noon Tuesday, authorities said.

The gunman, who is a gang member on probation and can’t legally have the handgun he was firing, is expected to survive, Columbia Police Department Deputy Chief Merlon Kelly said.

An officer also was hurt. Authorities aren’t sure if he was grazed by a bullet or injured some other way, Kelly said at a news conference.

Other news
FILE - TCU running back Kendre Miller (33) runs against Michigan during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says third-round draft choice Kendre Miller and fourth-round draft choice Nick Saldiveri are among a handful of players the club has placed on injury lists with a week left before the opening of training camp, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Saints draftees Miller, Saldiveri deemed unfit to practice as camp approaches
New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says third-round draft choice Kendre Miller and fourth-round draft choice Nick Saldiveri are among a handful of players the club has placed on injury lists with a week left before the opening of training camp.
Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. Tuesday, July 18, 2023. DeSantis visited South Carolina to file his 2024 candidacy for president. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Trump and his legal woes overshadow DeSantis as he rolls out military policy plan in South Carolina
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a brief news conference Tuesday as part of a shift in strategy for his presidential campaign, but the governor took only four questions, almost all of which centered on the party’s front-runner Donald Trump.
FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gestures during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are counting on No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to end a five-year playoff drought. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Panthers counting on rookie quarterback Bryce Young to end 5-year playoff drought
The Carolina Panthers are counting on No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to end a five-year playoff drought.
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
DeSantis to become 1st GOP candidate to file for South Carolina primary during visit next week
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to file his 2024 candidacy for South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary when he visits the first-in-the-South voting state next week.

The shooting happened near a busy intersection about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the South Carolina Statehouse in downtown Columbia. Police reported wrecks as drivers tried to flee. Dozens of guests were evacuated from a nearby hotel, and cancer patients at a clinic had to remain inside behind locked doors until police said it was safe.

“He absolutely had no regard for the lives of the members of the public he was shooting at nor the officers that encountered him,” Kelly said.

Brandon Joyner, 26, is being treated at a hospital, police said.

Kelly didn’t say if police have any idea what prompted the shooting.

Columbia officers confronted the gunman just minutes after the first 911 call, and the man shot at the first officer as he got out and fired several bullets into a backup officer’s vehicle as it arrived, Kelly said.

At least one of the officers fired back, wounding the suspect, Kelly said.

Richland County deputies who rushed to the scene chased the man into nearby woods, where he was taken into custody, Kelly said.

Investigators were initially unsure whether anyone else was involved, leading to dozens of officers being called in and mass disruption in the area, Kelly said.

The shooting happened about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the Columbia airport, where Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a rally about an hour earlier.