Triple-A International League Glance

April 30, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)187.720
Memphis (St. Louis)179.654
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)158.6522
Durham (Tampa Bay)169.6402
Toledo (Detroit)169.640
St. Paul (Minnesota)1510.6003
Nashville (Milwaukee)1411.5604
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1412.538
Jacksonville (Miami)1212.500
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)1213.4806
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1214.462
Columbus (Cleveland)1214.462
Worcester (Boston)1114.4407
Buffalo (Toronto)1015.4008
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1015.4008
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)1016.385
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)1016.385
Omaha (Kansas City)915.375
Louisville (Cincinnati)916.3609
Rochester (Washington)916.3609

___

Friday's Games

Charlotte 6, Norfolk 3, 1st game

Norfolk 8, Charlotte 4, 2nd game

Rochester 2, St. Paul 1

Durham 6, Memphis 4

Worcester 4, Scranton/WB 2

Buffalo 9, Gwinnett 2

Columbus 7, Indianapolis 4

Syracuse 2, Toledo 0

Lehigh Valley 11, Jacksonville 4

Nashville 4, Omaha 3

Louisville 7, Iowa 1

Saturday's Games

Rochester 2, St. Paul 1

Worcester 7, Scranton/WB 6, 11 innings

Iowa 18, Louisville 2

Toledo 6, Syracuse 5

Gwinnett 9, Buffalo 6

Durham 6, Memphis 5, 10 innings

Indianapolis 8, Columbus 5

Jacksonville 8, Lehigh Valley 1

Norfolk 20, Charlotte 1

Nashville 6, Omaha 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Charlotte

    • Buffalo at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

    Scranton/WB at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

    Norfolk at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

    St. Paul at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

    Columbus at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

    Syracuse at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

    Louisville at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

    Omaha at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.

    Lehigh Valley at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

    Memphis at Durham, 3:05 p.m.

    Monday's Games

    No Games Scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Nashville at St. Paul, 12:07 p.m.

    Louisville at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.

    Iowa at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

    Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

    Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

    Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

    Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

    Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

