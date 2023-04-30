Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|17
|9
|.654
|1½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|15
|8
|.652
|2
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|16
|9
|.640
|2
|Toledo (Detroit)
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|14
|11
|.560
|4
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|12
|.538
|4½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|12
|12
|.500
|5½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|12
|13
|.480
|6
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|12
|14
|.462
|6½
|Worcester (Boston)
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|10
|15
|.400
|8
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|10
|15
|.400
|8
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|9
|15
|.375
|8½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|9
|16
|.360
|9
|Rochester (Washington)
|9
|16
|.360
|9
___
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 6, Norfolk 3, 1st game
Norfolk 8, Charlotte 4, 2nd game
Rochester 2, St. Paul 1
Durham 6, Memphis 4
Worcester 4, Scranton/WB 2
Buffalo 9, Gwinnett 2
Columbus 7, Indianapolis 4
Syracuse 2, Toledo 0
Lehigh Valley 11, Jacksonville 4
Nashville 4, Omaha 3
Louisville 7, Iowa 1
|Saturday's Games
Rochester 2, St. Paul 1
Worcester 7, Scranton/WB 6, 11 innings
Iowa 18, Louisville 2
Toledo 6, Syracuse 5
Gwinnett 9, Buffalo 6
Durham 6, Memphis 5, 10 innings
Indianapolis 8, Columbus 5
Jacksonville 8, Lehigh Valley 1
Norfolk 20, Charlotte 1
Nashville 6, Omaha 5, 10 innings
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Columbus at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Louisville at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Omaha at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Nashville at St. Paul, 12:07 p.m.
Louisville at Omaha, 1:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
