Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Marketa Vondrousova wins Wimbledon
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
U.S. News

Man convicted of 1990s murders of 2 women; prosecutors cite DNA evidence

 
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man has been convicted of the strangulation murders of two women in Ohio in the 1990s after authorities said DNA evidence linked him to the cold-case crimes.

Jurors in Franklin County convicted Robert Edwards of the 1991 murder of Alma Renee Lake and the 1996 rape and murder of Michelle Dawson Pass in 1996, both in the Columbus area. He faces a mandatory life term when he is sentenced Aug. 9.

Prosecutors were unable to link the deaths until 2003 using DNA evidence, and the identification of a suspect remained undetermined until DNA from a relative became available and the state attorney general’s office notified county prosecutors in 2021 that Edwards might be a suspect, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Other news
In this image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, two bags of supplies, authorities believe belong to an escaped inmate, were found by law enforcement while searching in the woods in northwestern Pennsylvania. The date and location were not disclosed due to the ongoing investigation. Michael Burham, 34, fled the Warren County Prison late Thursday, July 5, 2023. by climbing on exercise equipment to gain access to the roof and then used a rope fashioned from jail bedding to get down, authorities said. Prior to his escape, Burham had been held on $1 million bail and was facing numerous charges, including kidnapping and burglary. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
Hikers, others asked to watch for signs of escaped Pennsylvania inmate
Authorities are asking hikers and others to keep an eye out for signs of provisions or campsites that might have been left by a homicide suspect who used bed sheets to escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail earlier this month.
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
A new look at an old clue helps investigators arrest the man accused of Gilgo Beach murders
Investigators say a new look at an old clue was the key to finding the man now charged with the killings of three women whose remains were found by a remote Long Island highway.
San Francisco Public Utilities Commission general manager Harlan Kelly visits a section of the sewer system which dates back to the 1866 in, San Francisco, on Oct. 12, 2017. The former head of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission was found guilty of federal fraud charges Friday, July 14, 2023, one of several once powerful city employees felled by a lengthy public corruption probe that has ensnared more than a dozen people. (Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Ex-San Francisco utilities head found guilty of fraud in wide-ranging federal corruption probe
A former head of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission has been found guilty of federal fraud charges.
In this image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, two bags of supplies, authorities believe belong to an escaped inmate, were found by law enforcement while searching in the woods in northwestern Pennsylvania. The date and location were not disclosed due to the ongoing investigation. Michael Burham, 34, fled the Warren County Prison late Thursday, July 5, 2023. by climbing on exercise equipment to gain access to the roof and then used a rope fashioned from jail bedding to get down, authorities said. Prior to his escape, Burham had been held on $1 million bail and was facing numerous charges, including kidnapping and burglary. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
Authorities say escaped homicide suspect may be getting desperate living in wilderness
A homicide suspect who used bed sheets to escape from jail last week continues to evade capture. But authorities said Friday they believe Michael Burham may be growing “desperate” as he tries to live with little support while apparently camping in rough terrain in the woods of northwestern Pennsylva

Jurors on Friday convicted Edwards, 68, of murder in the case of Lake, 30, and of aggravated murder, murder and rape in the case of 36-year-old Dawson-Pass. He was acquitted of aggravated murder in Lake’s case. Prosecutors contended that the defendant also raped Lake but did not charge him with that crime because of a 30-year statute of limitations.

Defense attorneys argued that the DNA evidence cited by prosecutors and their arguments that he had sex with both women and their bodies were found near where he lived in each case were not enough to prove that he killed the victims.

Vincent Watkins of the county public defender’s office said in closing arguments Thursday that he could have had sex with the victims days before they died. The prosecution’s “entire case is what are the odds” this was a coincidence, Watkins said.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor David Zeyen called it “so inconceivable, so astronomically unlikely for this to happen once to (Edwards) and then happen again to (Edwards).”

Edwards did not testify, but in an August 2022 phone call played by prosecutors, jurors heard him accusing authorities of framing him and planting his DNA.

Regina Dawson, of Rochester, New York, told the newspaper that her mother, Michelle, was a loving person who was family-oriented and spiritual, and who loved to dance and braid hair. She said it was difficult for her to sit through the trial and see photographs of her mother’s body.

“Now I feel like I can breathe,” Dawson said. “I can walk down the street and not wonder, ‘Am I walking past the person who killed her?’”