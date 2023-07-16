Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Asprilla, Blanco rally Timbers to 3-2 victory over Crew

 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dairon Asprilla scored twice in the first half, Sebastián Blanco scored late in the second and the Portland Timbers rallied to beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night.

Asprilla picked up his third and fourth goals of the season for the Timbers (6-9-8). He used an assist from Dario Zuparic in the 28th minute and one from Franck Boli two minutes later to stake Portland to a 2-0 lead.

Columbus (10-7-6) rallied to knot the score behind a pair of goals from Lucas Zelarayán. Zelarayán scored in the third minute of stoppage time to pull the Crew within a goal at halftime. He scored the equalizer in the 65th minute with his 10th netter this season. Jacen Russell-Rowe and Steven Moreira had assists.

Blanco’s first goal of the season came unassisted in the 80th minute.

Portland beat Columbus for a third straight time at home and improved to 4-0-2 all-time at home in the series. All four wins have been by one goal.

The Timbers entered play having scored just five goals in their previous 10 matches — a club-record low for a 10-match span. They never scored more than one goal in any match during the skid.

When league play resumes on Aug. 20, Columbus will host FC Cincinnati. Portland will travel to play the Houston Dynamo.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport