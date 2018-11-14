Fox Chapel awarded $350,000 for recycling efforts

Fox Chapel will get a boost to its recycling and leaf collection programs thanks to a $350,000 grant through the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The borough was among several municipalities to be rewarded through the state’s $37 million program to encourage recycling education and leaf/litter collection.

“By providing these grants, we are helping bolster recycling in communities all over Pennsylvania and reduce the amount of material going into our landfills,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a press release.

“Whether it’s from increased education for residents or an entire facility for sorting recyclables, these grants are making a difference.”

Fox Chapel provides weekend recycling bins at the municipal building for residents’ use and encourages leaf composting. Manager Gary Koehler said borough officials are proud to be recognized for recycling efforts.

McDonnell said leaf composting is a good practice in residential areas because leaves cannot go to landfills and composting reduces air pollution from burning.

Municipalities were eligible to receive up to 90 percent reimbursement of approved recycling program costs.

Nearby Oakmont also was awarded a state grant. The borough received $112,140.