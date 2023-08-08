A red flag warning visitors swimming is prohibited is seen at the entrance to Rockaway beach, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York. A woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach, officials said. Rockaway Beach was closed to swimming and surfing on Tuesday as a precaution. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Sports

ACC leaders mull adding Cal and Stanford as Pac-12 schools search for new conference

FILE - The Pac-12 logo is shown at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz., Aug. 29, 2019. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

By RALPH D. RUSSO
 
Atlantic Coast Conference presidents and chancellors held a conference call Tuesday but took no action on West Coast expansion with California and Stanford, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league isn’t publicly revealing internal discussions regarding realignment. Another person with knowledge of the situation said the conference’s athletic directors were planning to have a call later Tuesday to continue discussions. The ADs also met Monday.

The Pac-12 is down to four schools committed to the conference beyond the upcoming school year. This will be the last season in the Pac-12 for USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, which are all headed for the Big Ten in 2024. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will join the Big 12 next year.

The new Big Ten setup means athletes will be routinely crossing multiple time zones to compete.

“I share concerns about the impact that the recent spate of conference realignment activities will have on student-athletes’ well-being,” NCAA president Charlie Baker said in statement. “The recent conference moves highlight what I found during my review of the issues facing the NCAA – the growing gap between well-resourced Division I schools and the rest of the division is highly disruptive for all of DI and college sports overall.”

The ACC, which has 14 schools — but none farther west than Louisville — had interest in the Pac-12 before the conference splintered last week. Stanford and Cal, two of the country’s most prestigious academic schools, would fit the profile of traditional ACC schools such as Duke, North Carolina and Virginia.

Without another Power Five conference option, routinely traveling teams across country to compete might be the best alternative for Stanford and California.

A deal with the ACC would leave just Washington State and Oregon State as Pac-12 members beyond the 2023-24 school year, and increase the likelihood that the Pac-12 simply goes out of business.

Both the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference have interest in adding those schools.

AP Sports Writer Aaron Beard contributed to this report.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll