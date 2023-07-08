FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Conforto and Slater slug 2-run homers to power the Giants to a 5-3 win over the Rockies

San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Connor Seabold in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
San Francisco Giants’ Michael Conforto circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Connor Seabold in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater, right, is greeted by teammate Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brad Hand in the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
San Francisco Giants’ Austin Slater, right, is greeted by teammate Wilmer Flores (41) after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brad Hand in the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, left, steals second base as San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, right, awaits a throw in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Colorado Rockies’ Ryan McMahon, left, steals second base as San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, right, awaits a throw in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Colorado Rockies' Austin Wynns is greeted by teammate Jurickson Profar after hitting a home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ryan Walker in the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Colorado Rockies’ Austin Wynns is greeted by teammate Jurickson Profar after hitting a home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Ryan Walker in the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

San Francisco Giants' Blake Sabol hits an RBI single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Connor Seabold in the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
San Francisco Giants’ Blake Sabol hits an RBI single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Connor Seabold in the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Connor Seabold walks to the dugout after being taken out of a baseball game in the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Connor Seabold walks to the dugout after being taken out of a baseball game in the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. San Francisco won the game 5-3. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval throws in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. San Francisco won the game 5-3. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Colorado Rockies' Harold Castro reacts after striking out swinging against San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval in the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. San Francisco won the game 5-3. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Colorado Rockies’ Harold Castro reacts after striking out swinging against San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Camilo Doval in the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. San Francisco won the game 5-3. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

By BEN ROSS
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Michael Conforto and Austin Slater hit two-run homers to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Blake Sabol added an RBI single as San Francisco evened the three-game series at a game apiece. The Giants have won 12 of their last 13 games against the Rockies.

Ryan Walker started for the Giants and surrendered two runs in two innings. Alex Wood (4-3) tossed five scoreless innings in relief to earn his first home win of the season. The 32-year-old left-hander allowed three hits and a walk, striking out three. Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth for his majors-leading 26th save.

Austyn Wynns homered for Colorado, which has lost 11 of its last 12 road games.

C.J. Cron gave the Rockies an early lead with an RBI single in the first inning. Conforto countered with an opposite-field homer off Connor Seabold (1-6) in the bottom half of the inning.

Wynns tied the game in the second with his first homer of the season.

Sabol singled home Patrick Bailey in the fourth as San Francisco moved ahead. Slater made it 5-2 with a pinch-hit homer in the fifth.

Randal Grichuk had an RBI single in the eighth inning as Colorado closed within two runs. But Tyler Rogers got Elías Díaz to pop out, stranding runners on first and second.

Seabold lost his fourth straight start, giving up three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander has allowed nine homers and 24 earned runs in his last 16 2/3 innings.

ALL-STAR ADDITION

Giants RHP Alex Cobb was named to the National League All-Star team, replacing Braves RHP Bryce Elder. Cobb is 6-2 with a 2.91 ERA in 16 starts, striking out 86 in 89 2/3 innings. It’s the first career All-Star Game selection for the 35-year-old, who joins Doval in representing San Francisco.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants SS Brandon Crawford exited in the sixth inning after sprinting up the line to beat out a potential double play. He walked off the field under his own power. It was Crawford’s 1,623rd career game with the Giants, seventh-most in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (4-9, 4.93 ERA) tries to snap a five-game losing streak Sunday opposite Giants RHP Logan Webb (7-7, 3.38).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports