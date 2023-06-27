Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
World News

Congo fashion show hopes to inspire peace, creativity in region affected by conflict

A model presenting dresses by Central African Republic fashion designer Ketura Kimono Milca looks on during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
1 of 8 | 

A model presenting dresses by Central African Republic fashion designer Ketura Kimono Milca looks on during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Models get made up during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
2 of 8 | 

Models get made up during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Models present dresses by Central African Republic fashion designer Ketura Kimono Milca during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
3 of 8 | 

Models present dresses by Central African Republic fashion designer Ketura Kimono Milca during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model presents a hat by Democratic Republic of the Congo fashion designer Nadege Kapiinga during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
4 of 8 | 

A model presents a hat by Democratic Republic of the Congo fashion designer Nadege Kapiinga during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Models present dresses during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
5 of 8 | 

Models present dresses during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model presents clothes made by Maguy Mbaka Guy from Kinshasa during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
6 of 8 | 

A model presents clothes made by Maguy Mbaka Guy from Kinshasa during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model presents clothes made by Maguy Mbaka Guy from Kinshasa during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
7 of 8 | 

A model presents clothes made by Maguy Mbaka Guy from Kinshasa during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A model presents clothes made by Maguy Mbaka Guy from Kinshasa during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
8 of 8 | 

A model presents clothes made by Maguy Mbaka Guy from Kinshasa during the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Saturday June 24, 2023. The objective of the show, involving designers, models and artists from DRC, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Senegal, Burundi, France, United States and others, is to reveal the latest trends, but also to deliver a message of peace and peaceful coexistence during a period of high tension between the DRC and Rwanda, accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 rebellion in the east of country. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JUSTIN KABUMBA
 
Share

GOMA, Congo (AP) — As she puts the final touches on her latest collection, a fashion designer in Congo sees the pinning, sewing and ironing as a way to send a message to the world.

“Through art, all the colors that we will express, through our clothes, it will be full of emotions, trying to explain what we are going through in our country,” Flore Mfuanani Nsukula says in her Goma workshop.

Conflict in eastern Congo has gone on for decades as myriad armed groups fight for control of valuable mineral resources. There are frequent mass killings, and the violence has triggered an exodus of refugees.

On Saturday, organizers held the ninth edition of the Liputa fashion show, which they say is an opportunity to inspire peace and peaceful coexistence across Africa.

“Africans must be one, be united. It is true that we have a very wide cultural diversity, but this diversity must bring us together,” Cameroonian fashion designer Délia Ndougou said. She presented a collection inspired by her nation’s flag.

“We really wanted to convey joy in the clothes, peace in the clothes, very cheerful styles, a question of making the world smile,” added Chadrac Lumumba, a creative stylist from Kinshasa.

The Goma show featured designers, models and artists from Cameroon, Senegal, Burundi, France, the U.S., and more.

“We think we have sent a message to say that all these people who have come from elsewhere, that means that the situation is already improving,” Nsukula said after debuting her new collection on the runway.

“We had those who came from the Central African Republic, Cameroon, USA, France, to come and present their collections. That means that there is hope, security, with time, it will improve.”

In addition to highlighting Congo’s fashion industry, the show also aims to promote a more positive view of the continent.

“We presented these collections, not only to sell the visions of these creators, but to show that in Africa, in (Congo), the areas that are considered ‘red,’ we can do things there that we see in other countries that have peace,” says organizer David Ngulu.

“I think that each creator contributed to love, peace and living together,” he said.