A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
Escalating violence in Congo displaces more people and demands urgent response, UN and aid group say

FILE - Residents flee fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumba, some 20 kms ( 12 miles) North of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Oct. 28, 2022. The United Nations is warning that violence in eastern Congo has escalated significantly. A U.N. spokesperson says more than 600 people have been killed and 345,000 displaced in Ituri province alone so far this year. (AP Photo/Justin Kabumba, File)
FILE - Residents flee fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumba, some 20 kms ( 12 miles) North of Goma, Democratic republic of Congo, on Oct. 29, 2022. The United Nations is warning that violence in eastern Congo has escalated significantly. A U.N. spokesperson says more than 600 people have been killed and 345,000 displaced in Ituri province alone so far this year. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)
By ZANE IRWIN
 
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations warned that violence in northeastern Congo has escalated significantly, with more than 40 civilians killed in three days.

More than 600 people have been killed and 345,000 displaced in Ituri province so far this year, according to Stephane Dujarric, a United Nation’s spokesman.

“We strongly condemn this violence and call on all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and human rights responsibilities,” Dujarric said Tuesday.

Conflict has simmered in eastern Congo for decades as more than 120 armed groups fight for control of valuable mineral resources and some to protect their communities. Mass killings by rebel groups are frequent, and the violence has triggered an exodus of refugees.

The statement comes on the heels of two attacks in the country’s northeast that left nearly two dozen people dead.

Such attacks often uproot entire communities, and many residents flee to nearby displacement sites which are ill-equipped to receive them, compounding an already dire situation. The United Nation’s response plan for Congo is only 30% funded.

“The scale and duration of displacement is historic, even for eastern DRC,” Dr. Guyguy Manangama, the head of emergency programs for Doctors Without Borders, also known by the French acronym MSF.

The aid group provides medical care, potable water and supports hygiene programs to prevent diseases in 12 camps for displaced people around Goma, eastern Congo’s main city.

In a recent report, Doctors Without Borders criticized the roll out of aid in the area, describing it as slow, insufficient, and opaque. The U.N. has said it plans to scale up operations in eastern Congo.

“These intentions urgently need to be translated into a significant, rapid and tangible increase in the aid and protection provided to people in the camps,” the aid group said.