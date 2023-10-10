Israel-Hamas war
Trump fraud trial
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 bid
Powerball jackpot
Search for Civil War gold
World News

Congo orders regional peacekeepers to leave by December

By JUSTIN KABUMBA
 
Share

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s government spokesperson has said that the East African regional force would have to leave the country by Dec. 8 because of a “lack of satisfactory results on the ground” as agreed on during a regional meeting.

Partick Muyaya told journalists on Monday night that the East African Community, or EAC, force must leave the country “because it has not been able to resolve the problem, notably that of the M23.”

The government says the M23 rebel group has, under the watch of the regional force, refused to withdraw from the territories of Masisi, Rutshuru and Nyiragongo, in violation of the Luanda agreement.

Violent clashes between armed groups have intensified in the Masisi and Rutshuru territories, located in North Kivu province since Oct. 1.

Other news
File - Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in San Francisco, on July 28, 2023. The social media platform X says it is trying to take action on a flood of posts sharing graphic media, violent speech and hateful conduct about the latest war between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
X promises ‘highest level’ response on posts about Israel-Hamas war. Misinformation still flourishes
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., third from right, speaks during a press roundtable with Schumer and his delegation at the residence of U.S. Ambassador to China, in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
US senators see a glimmer of hope for breaking a logjam with China over the fentanyl crisis
A compression station of the Baltic Connector marine gas pipeline is pictured in Inkoo, Finland, Nov. 5, 2019. Finnish government is to hold a press conference later on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, to inform about the Baltic Connector marine gas pipeline leak in the Gulf of Finland. (Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP)
Finnish president says undersea gas and telecom cables damaged by ‘external activity’

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, has quoted humanitarian agencies as saying that at least 20 civilians have been killed and more than 30 others wounded.

“There will surely be a meeting of heads of state afterwards, which will have to rule on the inability of the regional force to resolve this issue, and measures will be taken,” Muyaya said.

Congolese President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi had in September said he wanted the U.N. peacekeeping mission to move up the start of the peacekeeping mission’s “accelerated retreat” by a year for failing to rein in conflicts in the country’s east.

He said “it’s time for our country to take its destiny fully in hand.”

Eastern Congo, far from the capital, has long been overrun by dozens of armed groups seeking a share of the region’s gold and other resources. Some have been quietly backed by Congo’s neighbors.

U.N. experts have noted “substantial evidence” that Rwanda is supporting the resurgent M23 rebel group, which Rwanda has denied.