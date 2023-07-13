Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, left, president of Writers Guild of America West, and Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, take part in a rally by striking writers outside Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. Hollywood actors may be on the verge of joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Actors strike vote
World News

An opposition activist in Congo was shot dead, his body riddled with bullets

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE
 
Share

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A member of the Congolese opposition was shot dead in the capital, Kinshasa, and his body riddled with bullets, his party said Thursday.

Cherubin Okende, a former transport minister and now a member of Together for the Republic, an opposition party, was found dead in his car Thursday morning, said party leader Mbazi Kasongo.

His body was taken to a morgue and the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Other news
People walk next to a house destroyed by the floods in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu province, in Congo, Saturday, May 6, 2023. The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen according to the governor and authorities in the country's South Kivu province. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)
Deaths from Congo floods approach 400 as search continues
A local official in eastern Congo says the death toll from recent floods has nearly doubled to almost 400 people, The administrator of the Kalehe territory of South Kivu province told The Associated Press by phone that more bodies were recovered Sunday, including many found floating in Lake Kivu.

Okende’s killing comes amid rising tensions between President Felix Tshisekedi’s ruling party and his political opponents ahead of presidential elections scheduled for December.

Several members of the opposition have been arrested in the run-up to the election.

Okende was one of several ministers who resigned from the ruling party. He became the spokesman for a leading opposition figure, Moise Katumbi, the president of Together for the Republic and its likely presidential candidate.

In a tweet, Katumbi said his colleague had been assassinated and called for an independent investigation.