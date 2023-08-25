Spain’s soccer scandal
Trump’s mug shot
‘Dune: Part Two’ postponed
US sues SpaceX
Severe Michigan storms
World News

US sanctions military leaders accused of making violence worse in eastern Congo

By ZANE IRWIN
 
Share

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United States has imposed sanctions on six people it accuses of exacerbating violence in eastern Congo.

The sanctioned Rwandan and Congolese individuals “belong to one of four key militias or armed forces contributing to instability in the eastern (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and perpetrating serious human rights abuses,” including targeting children and systematic sexual assault, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement Thursday.

The new round of economic penalties comes amid a recent spike in armed conflict along Congo’s northeastern border with Rwanda. Three decades of violence in the region displaced over 6 million people, according to the U.N., with the crisis intensifying since the rebel group M23 staged a resurgence in November 2021.

M23, whose intelligence commander Bernard Byamungu is among those sanctioned, is one of more than 120 armed groups in the region fighting for control of valuable mineral resources, territory or community protection. Mass killings by are frequent, and the violence has triggered an exodus of over 1 million people.

Other news
John Gafabusa, custodian of the Mutyona natural sacred site near Buliisa, Uganda, points at a water covered sacred site on Lake Albert at the Karakaba landing site, Aug. 3, 2023. As TotalEnergies invests billions into oilfield development and acquires more and more land, Bagungu people who practice traditional beliefs worry the spiritual power of at least 32 sacred natural sites in Buliisa keeps deteriorating. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda)
As oil activities encroach on sacred natural sites, a small Ugandan community feels besieged
FILE - Residents flee fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumba, some 20 kms ( 12 miles) North of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Oct. 28, 2022. The United Nations is warning that violence in eastern Congo has escalated significantly. A U.N. spokesperson says more than 600 people have been killed and 345,000 displaced in Ituri province alone so far this year. (AP Photo/Justin Kabumba, File)
Rebel attacks in restive northeastern Congo kill at least 21 people over the weekend, officials say
FILE - In this handout image taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. Britain has “underplayed and underestimated” the threat posed by Wagner and should ban the Russian mercenary group as a terrorist organization, a powerful committee of U.K. lawmakers said Wednesday, July 26. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Lawmakers say the UK should ban Russia’s Wagner as a terrorist group

The U.S. also levied economic penalties on the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, a Hutu-led rival militia to M23; the Congolese armed forces; and the Rwandan Defense Forces, all of which have been accused of committing human rights abuses in Congo for the past decade or more.

Onesphore Sematumba, an analyst with the International Crisis Group, said the U.S. sanctions are mostly symbolic.

“By sanctioning people of a certain level, (the U.S.) sends a message to say, ’We see what’s happening,’” he said.

Sematumba said current sanctions by a variety of external actors are too dispersed.

“Maybe there would be more of an impact if these three blocs (the U.S, U.N. and European Union) coordinated their sanctions,” he said.

On July 29, the EU sanctioned seven individuals involved in the conflict, including three of the same people targeted Thursday by the U.S. sanctions. It is unclear whether these armed group leaders have substantial economic dealings with U.S.-based companies.