Did US deviate from usual sanctions after China balloon incursion? GOP chairman subpoenas documents

President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an event with G-7 leaders on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, to announce a joint declaration of support for Ukraine. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
The Quirky Pet owner Cindra Conison, right, and her husband Richard Sheir leave their shop on Monday night, July 10, 2023, in downtown Montpelier, Vt. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP)
Northeast flood recovery
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP Investigation: Supreme Court ethics
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Madison Keys of the US during the women's singles match on day ten of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon
Politics

Did US deviate from usual sanctions after China balloon incursion? GOP chairman subpoenas documents

FILE - House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 28, 2022. McCaul has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken for documents related to how it handled relations with China earlier this year after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over the U.S. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 28, 2022. McCaul has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken for documents related to how it handled relations with China earlier this year after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over the U.S. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov-Camera, at the National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Va., June 29, 2023. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken for documents related to how it handled relations with China earlier this year after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over the U.S. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov-Camera, at the National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Va., June 29, 2023. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken for documents related to how it handled relations with China earlier this year after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over the U.S. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Foreign Affairs chairman said Wednesday he subpoenaed the State Department for classified documents that could indicate whether the U.S. deviated from its plans for sanctioning China after a Chinese surveillance balloon traversed sensitive military sites across North America

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said he has subpoenaed the department’s “competitive actions” calendars, a classified list of actions the Biden administration had laid out to counter China aggression, including sanctions and export controls on Chinese companies like tech giant Huawei.

McCaul had asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to voluntarily deliver the documents in May and accused the State Department of declining to use sanctions over the balloon in favor of continuing engagement with the Chinese government. He said the department hadn’t complied.

Other news
A election campaign poster of far-right AfD candidate Robert Sesselmann remains at a street at the outskirts of the small city Sonneberg at the German federal state Thuringia, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The Alternative for Germany, or AfD, candidate Robert Sesselmann won the runoff election for a local county administrator in Sonneberg county on June 25, 2023. Sonneberg has a relatively small population of 56,800, but the win is a symbolic milestone for the far-right populist party AfD.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
A German county elected a far-right candidate for the first time since the Nazi era, raising concern
The election of the first head of a county administration by the far-right Alternative of Germany in a rural eastern region recently has led to concern among opponents of the party.
Matt Olsen, Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice, right, testifies with, from far left, Chris Fonzone, General Counsel at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, George Barnes, Deputy Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), David Cohen, Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and Paul Abbate, Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during a Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee hearing to examine Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and related surveillance authorities, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Surveillance has caught hackers and fentanyl smugglers, White House says in promoting spying law
The Biden administration is releasing what it says are newly declassified examples of how U.S. surveillance programs are used.
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the roll-out of the International Religious Freedom Report at the State Department in Washington, Monday, May 15, 2023. Blinken is planning to travel to China next week as the Biden administration pushes to improve ties that hit a new low in February after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over U.S. airspace. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Blinken to travel to China next week, carrying out trip postponed after spy balloon incident
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning to travel to China next week as the Biden administration pushes to improve badly deteriorated ties with the Chinese that hit a new low in February after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over U.S. airspace.
FILE - A sign outside the National Security Administration campus in Fort Meade, Md., is seen June 6, 2013. The American public is broadly skeptical of common intelligence practices and of the need to sacrifice civil liberties for security. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Democrats and Republicans are skeptical of US spying practices, an AP-NORC poll finds
The American public is broadly skeptical of common intelligence practices and of the need to sacrifice civil liberties for security.

“Given the State Department’s continued refusal to comply with my committee’s urgent request for crucial information related to China, I am left with no choice but to issue a subpoena,” McCaul said in a statement.

McCaul has launched a series of probes into the State Department, including for classified diplomatic cables on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and allegations that the Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, may have mishandled classified information.

In February, the U.S. military shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it crossed over sensitive military sites. The Biden administration, citing imagery from American U-2 spy plains, said the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries.

China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.