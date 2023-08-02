Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Politics

Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 of 10 | 

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
People exit the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
2 of 10 | 

People exit the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Government staffers walk out of the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
3 of 10 | 

Government staffers walk out of the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
U.S. Capitol Police officers patrol near the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
4 of 10 | 

U.S. Capitol Police officers patrol near the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand watch outside the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
5 of 10 | 

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand watch outside the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, speaks to the media, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/Serkan Gurbuz)
6 of 10 | 

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, speaks to the media, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/Serkan Gurbuz)
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
7 of 10 | 

U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Government staffers walk out of the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
8 of 10 | 

Government staffers walk out of the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
People exit near the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
9 of 10 | 

People exit near the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and began searching Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
U.S. Capitol Police officers search an area in the basement of the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
10 of 10 | 

U.S. Capitol Police officers search an area in the basement of the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order and searched Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon after a 911 call warned of a possible active shooter. But a floor-by-floor search of the three buildings found nothing, and Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the cause of the security scramble “may have been a bogus call.”

“We found nothing concerning,” he said. “We got nobody who actually heard shots and certainly no victims.”

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns created by former President Donald Trump’s indictment on charges relating to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump is due in federal court Thursday just a few blocks from the Capitol.

Manger said Washington’s multiple law enforcement agencies had been planning “for a couple weeks now” for a possible indictment and had “a security plan in place” in case Trump supporters attempt to disrupt the legal proceedings.

Other news
This image from video contained in the statement of facts supporting the arrest warrant for Daniel Donnelly Jr., shows Donnelly at an entrance to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. The face-painting St. Louis Cardinals fan known as "Rally Runner" has been arrested on charges that he joined a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol and used a stolen shield to help other rioters attack police officers. (Justice Department via AP)
Amateur baseball mascot charged with joining Capitol riot in red face paint and Trump hat
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The indictment of Donald Trump for attempting to overturn his election defeat is a new front in what Joe Biden has described as the battle for American democracy. It's the issue that Biden has described as the most consequential struggle of his presidency. The criminal charges are a reminder of the stakes of next year's campaign, when Trump is hoping for a rematch with Biden. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Analysis: Trump’s indictment is a stress test of Biden’s focus on safeguarding democracy
FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the North Charleston Coliseum, Jan. 13, 2016, in North Charleston, S.C. Some Republican presidential candidates haven’t yet met polling and fundraising thresholds for the first 2024 debate, and now the stakes for making it to the second debate will be even higher. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
Republican National Committee boosts polling and fundraising thresholds to qualify for 2nd debate

The lockdown Wednesday started when local police received a call around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon warning of a “heavyset Hispanic male wearing body armor” inside the Hart Senate Office Building, one of three structures near the Capitol housing offices for senators and their staffs.

Capitol Police began a search, going floor by floor through the massive buildings.

Inside the Russell Senate Office Building, officers evacuated the hallways and shouted at people to run outside and away from the building. Outside, tourists watched as dozens of police cars surrounded the area. Staff and journalists working in the building received an email instructing them to take shelter in a locked room, remain quiet and silence all electronics.

Manger said about 90 minutes later that all three Senate office buildings had been cleared and the call appeared to have been false.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess and the office buildings are generally less crowded than usual.