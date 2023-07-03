FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Black bear bites homeowner and attacks his dog; both are recovering

 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut homeowner was bitten by a black bear after his dog chased it into the yard and attacked the pet, officials said. Both were recovering Monday, though the bear escaped into the woods.

The dog spotted the bear as it was inspecting a bird feeder on a porch Saturday in the western Connecticut town of Litchfield and chased it, state environmental officials said. The bear attacked the dog and bit the 65-year-old homeowner on the hand when he tried to intervene, officials said.

The man was treated at a hospital, and the dog was sent to a veterinary hospital. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection did not have an update on the dog’s condition.

Other news
A 74-year-old woman was bitten on her arms and legs in April when she was attacked by a bear while walking her dog in Avon, a Hartford suburb. There were two attacks last year, including one in October in which a 10-year-old boy was mauled in a backyard.

Statistics compiled by the environmental department show that there were a record 67 reports of bears entering Connecticut homes in 2022. The previous record was 45 in 2020.

The state General Assembly passed legislation this spring that makes it legal to kill a bear if people feel threatened by the animal or are protecting themselves, a family member or pet.

After the most recent attack, the state environmental department urged residents to be cautious while hosting or attending outdoor events during the July Fourth holiday and to take their bird feeders down.

“Birdfeeders, along with trashcans, are one of leading causes of bear conflicts and damage reports,” the department said in a statement.