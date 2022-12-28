Man’s death in Connecticut police custody being investigated

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Massachusetts man who became unresponsive while being detained by police in Connecticut.

The Connecticut inspector general’s office said Wednesday that it is looking into the death of Kevin Doherty.

South Windsor police said they arrested the 55-year-old Boston man Friday on family violence charges. He was detained on $250,000 bail in the police lockup to await arraignment.

Early Monday afternoon, dispatchers saw that Doherty in was “apparent distress” in his cell, where officers then found him unresponsive and tried to resuscitate him, the inspector general’s office said in a statement.

Doherty was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The chief medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of his death.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Doherty had an attorney who could speak about what happened.

South Windsor Police Chief Kristian Lindstrom said in a statement that the department sends its thoughts and prayers to Doherty’s family and is cooperating with the inspector general’s investigation.