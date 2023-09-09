Sun beat Fever 76-59 to set a franchise record with 27th victory

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 14 points, Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and 14 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 76-59 on Friday night for their franchise record 27th victory of the season.

DeWanna Bonner, Natisha Hiedeman and DiJonai Carrington scored 10 points apiece for the Sun (27-12), who have now beaten the Fever eight consecutive times. Indiana (12-27) hasn’t beaten Connecticut since July 3, 2021.

Bonner had eight rebounds and five assists, while Thomas added eight assists to go along with her 28th double-double of the season.

The Sun made six of their first nine 3-pointers before finishing 7 of 19.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points and Erica Wheeler and NaLyssa Smith each added 14 points for Indiana.

Connecticut had a 21-point lead in the first half before Indiana closed on a 15-2 run to get within 37-31 at the break. The Sun responded by outscoring Indiana 13-4 over the final four minutes of the third quarter for a 59-44 lead.

Connecticut, with has the third best record in the league, closes the regular season against Chicago on Sunday. Indiana hosts Minnesota.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball