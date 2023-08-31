Connecticut US Senator Chris Murphy tests positive for coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy has tested positive for coronavirus, he said Wednesday.

The Democrat announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and reluctantly had to postpone his one-week “Walk Across Connecticut.”

“Argh. I was super excited to start my annual Walk Across Connecticut today, but I started getting some mild COVID symptoms last night. I tested this morning and I’m positive,” Murphy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Will reschedule the walk for later this year. So bummed.”

Murphy, 50, began his annual walk in 2016 as a way to visit off-the-beaten path places and hear from constituents.

Last year, he walked 69 miles (111 kilometers) through 14 towns over four days, walking about 15 to 20 miles a day. Connecticut is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) wide, from east to west.

Murphy has said he will do the annual walk for as long as he is physically able.

First elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, Murphy has said he plans to seek a third term in 2024.