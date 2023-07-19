Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
U.S. News

Woman and her 5-year-old daughter die after being caught in a swollen Connecticut river current

 
Share

SPRAGUE, Conn. (AP) — A woman and her 5-year-old daughter were swept away in a swollen Connecticut river and died, officials said Wednesday.

The woman, identified by state police as Kelly Dora, 39, of Norwich, and her daughter, Aralye McKeever, were swimming in the Shetucket River near River Park in Sprague when they were caught by the current Tuesday evening just before 5:30 p.m., state police and fire officials said.

Both were recovered unconscious from the water downstream and taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich. Dora was pronounced dead there. McKeever was later transferred to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, where she died Wednesday, state police said.

Other news
FILE - The main green of Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., is pictured on May 6, 2009. Wesleyan University announced on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that it has become the latest school to end its policy of giving preferential treatment in admissions to those whose families have historical ties to the school. (AP Photo/George Ruhe, File)
Wesleyan University becomes latest school to end legacy admissions
Wesleyan University in Connecticut has become the latest school to end a policy of giving preferential treatment in admissions to those whose families have historical ties to the school.
FILE - The Dollar General store is pictured, Aug. 3, 2017, in Luther, Okla. Dollar General violated federal labor law and “clearly intended to interfere” with worker rights in efforts to quell unionization at a Connecticut store, a National Labor Relations Board judge said Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Dollar General violated worker rights and federal law amid union efforts, labor judge rules
Dollar General violated federal labor law and “clearly intended to interfere” with worker rights in efforts to quell unionization at a Connecticut store, a National Labor Relations Board judge said Monday.
Catherine Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, speaks at a news conference before basketball's WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WNBA expansion a topic of discussion for league, players as second half of season tips off
As the WNBA tips off the second half of its season, add expansion to the list of topics on the minds of players and the league.
FILE - Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and surrounded by friends, family and fellow lawmakers, in Hartford, Conn., Thursday July 6, 2023, gives a harrowing account of her attack last month as she left a Muslim prayer service. Prosecutors added felony charges including sexual assault Monday, July 17, against Andrey Desmond, who is accused of attacking Connecticut's first Muslim state representative after a prayer service, but did not file hate crime allegations demanded by the lawmaker's supporters. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh, File)
Officials file more charges, but not hate crimes, against man accused of attacking Muslim lawmaker
A prosecutor has added felony charges, including attempted sexual assault, against a man accused of attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state representative after a prayer service.

State police said they do not suspect foul play and are treating the deaths as untimely.

The Shetucket and other rivers in Connecticut have been running well above normal levels because of heavy rain in New England over the past week.

___

A previous version of this story, based on information from state police, identified the woman as Dora Kelly. Her name was Kelly Dora.