A church pastor and social activist is fatally struck by a Stamford police SUV responding to a call

 
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police officer responding to a call struck and killed a well-known church pastor in Connecticut, authorities said.

Stamford Police Officer Zachary Lockwood, 24, was driving a police sport utility vehicle when he hit 69-year-old Tommie Jackson shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Connecticut State Police accident report.

Jackson, a pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church and an assistant director of the city’s Urban Redevelopment Commission, was trying to cross the road after picking up mail from a mailbox when he was struck.

Lockwood “made an evasive steering maneuver” and hit him, according to the state police, who took over the investigation at the request of the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office.

Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw said Jackson was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons issued a statement of condolence and said Jackson was a personal friend and a “larger-than-life presence who was steadfast in his advocacy for social and racial justice.”

“Rev. Jackson was a pillar in the Stamford community and led a life devoted to faith and public service,” she wrote.

The state police report did not include any details of the call Lockwood was responding to and did not say how fast he was driving. A department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking further information Thursday.

No charges had been filed Thursday.

The officer’s union, the Stamford Police Association, posted on Facebook, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this terrible tragedy.”

A message seeking further comment was left with the union.