Conservative group targets Rothfus-Lamb race in bid to retain Republican majority

The race in the new 17th Congressional District that pits incumbent Republican Keith Rothfus against newly elected Democratic incumbent Conor Lamb just got a little hotter.

It is among 12 congressional district races Heritage Action, the conservative Heritage Foundation’s political action and advocacy arm, has targeted in its campaign to retain a Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The conservative group announced Thursday that it will spend $2.5 million on advertising in those districts.

“This fall, Heritage Action is investing resources in 12 key congressional races across the country. We believe our organization is uniquely positioned to protect conservative seats in Congress and preserve the Republican majority,” Heritage Action Executive Director Tim Chapman said.

Although Rothfus is a three-term incumbent, analysts have termed the race in the new 17th District a toss-up. One recent poll showed Lamb, who narrowly won a special election in the former 18th District in March, edging ahead of Rothfus in the new district where Democrats have a 69,000 registration edge.

Rep. Scott Perry, a three-term Republican incumbent from Central Pennsylvania, is the other Pennsylvania congressman whose district is among those Heritage Action has targeted.