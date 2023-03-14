Constitution Hill, Honeysuckle get famous wins at Cheltenham

Jockey Nico de Boinville celebrates after winning the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy onboard Constitution Hill on day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England, Tuesday March 14, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — The Cheltenham Festival got off to a breathtaking start Tuesday as Constitution Hill underlined his growing status as one of the best ever horses over hurdles and Honeysuckle ended her brilliant career with an emotional win.

Constitution Hill justified his odds as the 4-11 favorite for the Champion Hurdle by finishing nine lengths clear, becoming the shortest-priced winner of Day 1′s marquee race.

The 6-year-old horse has won all six of his races, and by an aggregate of 86 lengths.

“This is the horse of a generation,” jockey great AP McCoy said in his role as a commentator on British broadcaster ITV, “and a horse we’ll be talking about for generations.”

Constitution Hill is evoking comparisons with Frankel, the flat-racing superstar who retired in 2012 after winning all 14 of his races in a little more than two years.

Under jockey Nico de Boinville, Constitution Hill cruised into first place about three fences out and pulled away with ease.

He also won at Cheltenham last year, by 22 lengths in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

“I’m absolutely delighted, he has given me a terrific ride,” De Boinville said. “This race proves how good he is.”

There were joyous scenes at the end of Day 1 when 9-year-old Honeysuckle showed all the qualities that have made her one of the most loved and admired mares of the modern era.

The decision had been made to return the dual Champion Hurdle winner to the race she first announced herself at the Festival — the Mares’ Hurdle — for her swan song.

Sent off as the 9-4 joint favorite under jockey Rachael Blackmore, Honeysuckle galloped up the Cheltenham hill one more time and passed Love Envoi in the final furlong for a win by 1 1/2 lengths.

It was her fourth victory at the festival and she signs off as one of the all-time greats, having won 17 of her 19 career starts.

The reception by the packed crowd afterward reflected not only the performance of Honeysuckle but the genuine affection for trainer Henry de Bromhead, who lost his son, Jack, in a pony racing accident in September.

“It’s the fairytale ending that never normally happens. It’s incredible,” De Bromhead said.

“This is what she deserves. She’s such an unbelievable mare. I’m blown away.”

Blackmore’s first thoughts after the win were for De Bromhead’s late son.

“We all wish a very special kid could be here today,” she said. “He’s watching down on us.”

After taking a deep breath, she paid tribute to Honeysuckle, who carried her to victory in the Champion Hurdle in 2021 as she became the first female jockey to win the race.

“It is incredible what she has done for me, but it is incredible what she has done for all of us,” Blackmore said. “You dream of being involved with something like her.”

The four-day festival will be capped Friday by the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Britain’s most prestigious jumping race.

