Edgewell Personal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $11.9 million.

The Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $469.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $470.9 million.

Edgewell Personal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.

