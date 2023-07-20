Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Contreras' 7th-inning double leads Brewers over Phillies 5-3

Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras hits a run-scoring double against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Bellatti during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Milwaukee Brewers’ William Contreras hits a run-scoring double against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Bellatti during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams, center, and William Contreras, left, celebrate after the Brewers won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Milwaukee Brewers’ Devin Williams, center, and William Contreras, left, celebrate after the Brewers won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins, right, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on a double by William Contreras during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Milwaukee Brewers’ Blake Perkins, right, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on a double by William Contreras during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras hits a run-scoring double against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Milwaukee Brewers’ William Contreras hits a run-scoring double against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh, right, scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras on a two-run single by Kyle Schwarber during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies’ Brandon Marsh, right, scores past Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras on a two-run single by Kyle Schwarber during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, and Tyrone Taylor celebrate after the Brewers won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames, left, and Tyrone Taylor celebrate after the Brewers won a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Milwaukee Brewers' Blake Perkins, right, steals second past Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Milwaukee Brewers’ Blake Perkins, right, steals second past Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper walks back to the dugout after lining out against Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Colin Rea during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper walks back to the dugout after lining out against Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Colin Rea during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By AARON BRACY
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Contreras hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games.

Contreras had three hits and two RBIs for the NL Central leaders, and Blake Perkins also drove in two runs. Five of Milwaukee’s 10 hits were doubles.

Contreras also got a key out in the ninth, throwing out Bryson Stott trying to steal second.

“He was all over the game, for sure,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He made his impact felt in every part of the game.”

Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies, whose four-game winning streak was stopped.

“They got the best of us today,” Philadelphia’s Brandon Marsh said. “We’ll lock it in tomorrow.”

Hoby Milner (2-0), Elvis Peguero, Joey Payamps and Devin Williams each pitched an inning of scoreless relief, combining for seven strikeouts and no walks.

“They were nasty, really,” Counsell said.

Bryce Harper singled leading off the ninth and took third on Stott’s one-out single. Contreras threw out Stott trying to steal second and Williams struck out Alec Bohm for his 24th save in 26 chances.

“When you have days like that, you’re very grateful,” Contreras said through an interpreter. “Being able to contribute both on the defensive side and the offensive side, that’s a very special day. But in the end, it’s all about getting the win and we were able to get the ‘W,’ so that’s what matters.”

Brewers starter Colin Rea allowed three runs — two earned — and five hits in five innings. Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez gave up three runs — one earned — and six hits in five innings.

Perkins walked against Jeff Hoffman (3-2) leading off the seventh, stole second and scored on Contreras’ two-out double off Matt Strahm for a 4-3 lead. Contreras added an RBI double in the ninth.

Blake Perkins hit a two-run, two-out double in the second and scored on Christian Yelich’s opposite-field, RBI double.

Castellanos hit his 14th home run of the season in the fourth and Kyle Schwarber had a two-run single in the fifth — shortstop Willy Adames was shifted up the middle and bumped into second-base umpire Brennan Miller as he ranged to his right.

Schwarber’s streak of consecutive games with home runs ended at four.

FOR STARTERS

Sánchez’s ERA dropped to 3.06 in seven starts. Rea pitched in place of left-hander Wade Miley (elbow).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Philadelphia’s medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (8-5, 3.73) opposes Philadelphia RHP Taijuan Walker (11-3, 4.00) in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports