Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China to revive talks
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is out
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
PHOTOS: 500 days of war in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
Sports

All-SEC Mississippi State linebacker, Super Bowl champ Cooks dead at 64

 
Share

STARKVILLE, Mississippi (AP) — Three-time all-Southeastern Conference linebacker and Super Bowl champion Johnie Cooks has died. He was 64.

Cooks played four seasons at Mississippi State, which released notice of his death on Thursday. A cause of death was not given.

Cooks finished his college career with 392 tackles and 24 sacks. He twice led Mississippi State in tackles in the 1978 and 1981 season. In 1980, Cooks posted a career-best 24 tackles in a game with Auburn.

Other news
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the extraordinary hybrid 140th IOC Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)
IOC cites support from 120 non-aligned nations to let Russians try to compete at Paris Olympics
The International Olympic Committee cites support from 120 nations for its moves toward letting some Russian and Belarusian athletes qualify for the Paris Olympics.
FILE - Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018. Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
Ex-Netherlands goalie Van der Sar in intensive care after a bleed around his brain, Ajax says
Ajax says former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed around his brain.
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
No charges will be filed in altercation with Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama, Las Vegas police say
Police say no charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team.
FILE - Old Dominion women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson smiles in Norfolk, Va. May 31, 2017. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and former ABL MVP Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51. McCray-Penson was an assistant women's basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school confirmed her death, although the cause of her passing was not immediately known. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot, File via AP)
Olympic gold-medalist, former South Carolina assistant Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51
Two-time Olympic gold-medalist and former ABL MVP Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51. McCray-Penson was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school confirmed her death.

Cooks, from Leland, Mississippi, was perhaps best known for a forced fumble near the goal line that helped preserve the Bulldogs’ 6-3 win over No. 1 Alabama in 1980.

Cooks was drafted No. 2 overall by Baltimore in 1982 and played 10 seasons in the NFL. He played six with the Colts before joining the New York Giants, where was part of their 1990 Super Bowl championship season. He finished his career with the Cleveland Browns in 1991.

Mississippi State athletic director Zac Selmon extended condolences to Cook’s family. “Johnie will be remembered forever in Starkville as he is cemented as an MSU legend,” Selmon said in a statement.

Cooks was named to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 and is part of of the Bulldogs’ Ring of Honor at Davis Wade Stadium.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2