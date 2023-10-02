Taylor Swift
Bayern Munich looking for consistency before visit to Copenhagen in Champions League

Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel, center, shakes hands with Joshua Kimmich after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Leipzig and Bayern Munich, at the Red Bull Arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
1 of 2 | 

Bayern's Harry Kane, front, greets Leipzig's head coach Marco Rose after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Leipzig and Bayern Munich, at the Red Bull Arena stadium in Leipzig, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
2 of 2 | 

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Bayern Munich is still looking for consistency as it prepares to visit Copenhagen for its second group game in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Bavarian powerhouse was somewhat fortunate to draw at Leipzig 2-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while it endured a nervy finale against Manchester United before prevailing 4-3 in its Group A opening game in the Champions League last month.

Both games – along with a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen – showed that Bayern has yet to master the art of dominating an opponent from start to finish.

“We’ve problems against top teams at the moment,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said after the draw in Leipzig. “We didn’t manage it against Leverkusen, now we haven’t managed it against Leipzig – and it was also erratic against Man United. We simply have problems performing consistently well over 90 minutes against top teams.”

Teammate Jamal Musiala agreed.

“It happens too often we need a little push and where we have phases in the game where we’re not doing what we want to do,” the Bayern midfielder said.

Coach Thomas Tuchel had previously complained about Bayern’s hot-and-cold approach, and he has seemed at a loss to explain why his team suffers from periods of poor play.

Copenhagen might offer a chance to do better, given the Danish champion conceded two late goals to draw at Galatasaray 2-2 in its Champions League opener.

Bayern is unbeaten in a competition record 35 group games (3 draws) while it has won each of its last 14 group games, also a record.

