FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One." (Paramount Pictures via AP)
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ review
Sports

Diamondbacks breakout rookie Corbin Carroll returns home to Seattle as an All-Star

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll wears the "victory vest" after hitting a walkoff RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
1 of 3 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll wears the “victory vest” after hitting a walkoff RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, center right, celebrates with Ketel Marte (4), Jake McCarthy (31), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12), and Alek Thomas (5) after hitting a walkoff RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 of 3 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll, center right, celebrates with Ketel Marte (4), Jake McCarthy (31), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12), and Alek Thomas (5) after hitting a walkoff RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll heads home to score against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
3 of 3 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll heads home to score against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SHANE LANTZ
 
Share

SEATTLE (AP) — Growing up in Seattle, Corbin Carroll dreamed of someday playing baseball at T-Mobile Park.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ breakout rookie will see his dream come true when he takes the field as the starting left fielder and No. 8 hitter for the National League in the All-Star Game.

Carroll grew up a passionate Mariners fan and idolized mid-2000’s Seattle superstars like Ichiro Suzuki and Félix Hernández. Now, it’s Carroll’s turn to be the star, and he knows that experiences like this don’t come around very often.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Man Choi (91), of South Korea, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks as Pirates' Carlos Santana, left, walks behind during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Choi slugs 2-run homer as Pirates beat Diamondbacks 4-2 to end 4-game losing streak
Ji Man Choi hit a two-run homer, seven Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Pirates ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski throws during the fourth inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Nuñez’s 3-run double, Misiorowski’s 102 mph pitch highlight NL’s 5-0 win in Futures Game
Miami’s Nasim Nuñez hit a three-run double off Toronto’s Yosver Zulueta in the sixth inning, and the National League beat the American 5-0 in the annual All-Star Futures Game of top prospects.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, center right, celebrates with Ketel Marte (4), Jake McCarthy (31), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12), and Alek Thomas (5) after hitting a walkoff RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 10th inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Carroll drives in winning run in the 10th in the Diamondbacks’ 3-2 victory over the Pirates
Corbin Carroll singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, left, holds his shoulder after an injury during a swing attempt, as New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez watches during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Corbin Carroll returns to Arizona lineup a day after leaving because of shoulder soreness
All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll was back in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup Friday, a day after coming out because of a second recent shoulder scare.

Not only is it Carroll’s first All-Star appearance, it will be the first time he’s ever played at his hometown ballpark. His high school team fell one game short of getting to play there in the state baseball tournament.

“I think this is just all about soaking it in and enjoying it,” Carroll said. “Game time for me, and in-season, I’m pretty focused and locked in, but I think (Tuesday), I’m not really going to try to be that way. I’m just going to try to enjoy it, chat with as many of these great players as possible and just soak it all in.”

Carroll became a prep star at Seattle’s Lakeside School — better known as school attended by Microsoft co-founders Bill Gates and Paul Allen, and former “Batman” actor Adam West. But the school has never graduated an athlete of Carroll’s caliber.

After Carroll capped off his standout prep career with a .540 batting average and a 1.859 OPS as a senior, the Diamondbacks took him with the 16th pick in the 2019 amateur. He rocketed through the minor leagues, and is a current favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year.

He’s the first rookie to have 15 home runs and 25 stolen bases before the All-Star break.

“I think he’s the MVP so far for us,” Diamondbacks All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo said. “He’s been amazing. He’s been running the bases crazy, he hits for power, average, he can do a lot. He’s meant a lot to us.”

Carroll currently has a team-high 18 homers and 26 stolen bases, along with a .289 batting average, a .366 on-base percentage, and a slugging percentage of .549 to lead the upstart Diamondbacks, who are currently tied with the Dodgers atop the NL West standings.

“He just kind of does everything, from what I can tell,” Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw said. “So, when you’re that fast, you can play great defense, and when you get hit over the fence, too, it’s a tough combo. So yeah, he’s a good one.”

As the hometown kid, Carroll will be one of the centerpiece players at Tuesday’s game, but he probably would’ve been at the ballpark even if he hadn’t made the squad. His original plan for the week was to come home and hang out with his family for a few days.

“I already had a flight here, because I was planning on just coming back regardless,” Carroll said. “If I wasn’t in the game, I probably would still have been here as a fan just enjoying seeing baseball like this in Seattle.”

At 22 years old, Carroll is too young to remember the 2001 All-Star Game in Seattle, where eight Mariners were named to the squad. But he’s eager to make some new memories for himself, his family and the fans at the place where he first learned to love the game.

Last weekend, Carroll’s mother Pey-Lin Carroll tweeted a photo of Carroll as a toddler outside the left field gate at T-Mobile Park, at the same spot where his All-Star banner now hangs.

“My description of that is just that it’s a very full circle moment,” Carroll said. “Definitely a wild moment. That poster was Jamie Moyer when I was a little kid sitting there, and just to be up there for this week is very special.”

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports