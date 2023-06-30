FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
D-backs All-Star Carroll ‘day to day’ after exiting game with right shoulder soreness

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll left Thursday’s game against Tampa Bay because of right shoulder soreness.

Manager Torey Lovullo said further testing is not needed and Carroll is day to day.

Carroll, who had surgery on his right shoulder in May 2021, said he was “shook up” when feeling something in his shoulder during his second at-bat of the game in the third inning.

“It was a really weird feeling in my shoulder that I hadn’t felt since the injury,” Carroll said after a 6-1 loss. “I was pretty concerned. I just wanted to make sure the stability was all there. They checked it out and I got the green light there, which was a huge weight off my shoulders.”

Carroll lined out to shortstop in his first at-bat, then struck out in the third against Yonny Chirinos, ending the inning. Carroll stayed in right field in the fourth but was moving his shoulder around while standing in the field. He talked to athletic trainers when the half-inning ended.

“I removed him from the game after having a brief conversation,” Lovullo said. “We ask our athletes to speak up when they’re not well.”

“The last thing I wanted to do was go out there and make it even worse. We went down in the tunnel and did some testing and that alleviated my concerns over stability,” Carroll said.

Carroll was selected 16th overall in the 2019 amateur draft.

Two years ago, Carroll had a torn labrum repaired. The 22-year-old is batting .290 with 20 doubles, 17 homers, 44 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. He was elected to start in next month’s All-Star Game in his hometown of Seattle.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports