(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy

New York Yankees' Jimmy Cordero pitches during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Yankees’ Jimmy Cordero pitches during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy.

MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Other news
Cleveland Guardians' David Fry, center, is mobbed by teammates after hitting a game-winning single in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Fry’s hit in 10th ends Braves’ winning streak; Cleveland beats Atlanta 6-5
David Fry had a game-ending hit and the Cleveland Guardians stopped the Atlanta Braves’ nine-game winning streak with a 6-5 victory in 10 innings Tuesday night.
Seattle Mariners' Ty France follows through on an RBI double to score Julio Rodriguez against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game
Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the American League All-Star roster as injury replacements and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team.
Seattle Mariners' Mike Ford (20) scores from third on a passed ball ahead of the tag by San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn (67) during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Gilbert pitches five-hit gem, Ford, Pollock homer in Mariners’ 6-0 win over Giants
Logan Gilbert struck out seven pitching a five-hit gem for his first career complete game, Mike Ford homered during a four-hit performance, AJ Pollock added a late two-run shot, and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0 for their fourth straight win.After striking out Mike Yastrzems
Houston Astros' Grae Kessinger (16) is congratulated by Mauricio Dubon (14) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Rookies shine for Astros as Kessinger homers, Julks has 4 hits in 4-1 win over Rockies
Rookie Grae Kessinger hit his first career home run and fellow rookie Corey Julks had a career-high four hits to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”

New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched MLB’s 24th perfect game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports