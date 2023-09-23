Russia - Ukraine war
Tropical Storm Ophelia
Bob Menendez
Aaron Judge
This week in not real news
Sports

Jackson Kennedy kicks 3 FGs, including winning 30-yarder as time expires; Colgate beats Yale 23-21

 
Share

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jameson Wang passed for a touchdown and ran for another TD, and Jackson Kennedy kicked the winning 30-yard field goal as time expired to help Cornell beat Yale 23-21 Saturday.

Nolan Grooms threw a 30-yard TD pass to Mason Tipton that gave the Bulldogs a 21-20 lead with 3:14 to play but Wang led a 13-play, 56-yard drive —including a third-and-10 pass to Doryn Smith for a 22-yard gain to midfield — to set up Kennedy’s winner.

Wang completed 26 of 36 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown for Cornell (2-0, 1-0 Ivy League)

Yale (0-2, 0-1), which lost 49-24 to then-No. 5 (FCS coaches’ poll) Holy Cross in its home opener, is 22-6 at home since the start of the 2017 season but has lost back-to-back games at the Yale Bowl.

Other news
Syracuse defensive lineman Terry Lockett (90) celebrates with linebacker Leon Lowery (16) after a defensive stop during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Syracuse scores 29 unanswered points after sluggish start to defeat Army 29-16 and stay unbeaten
TCU wide receiver Major Everhart (22) catches a pass in front of SMU safety Ahmaad Moses (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
TCU tops SMU 34-17 in long-running Dallas-Fort Worth rivalry that isn’t scheduled beyond 2025
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
No. 2 Michigan starts slow but finishes strong in a 31-7 win over Rutgers

Colgate went 70 yards in 12 plays — including a fourth-down conversion — on the opening drive of the third quarter capped by Wang’s 1-yard run and, after Yale went three-and-out, the Big Red took over at the Bulldogs 40. Wang ran for 6 yards on a fourth-and-6 from the 18 to give Colgate a fresh set of downs to set up his 3-yard TD pass to Nicholas Laboy to take a 17-14 lead with 4:04 left before the fourth quarter.

Tre Peterson opened the scoring with a 2-yard run and Grooms threw a deep pass to Chase Nenad, who ran the final 10 yards for a 48-yard TD to give Yale a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter.

Yale, the defending Ivy League champion, has opened Ivy League play against Cornell in every season since 2000 and is 16-7 in those games.

Grooms was 7-of-18 passing for 129 yards with a TD and an interception and added 15 carries for 76 yards rushing for the Bulldogs.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll