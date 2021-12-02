New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US?

What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

By Tom Krisher
 
Share

What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the U.S.?

It’s on hold indefinitely because of legal challenges, but employers can still require the shots.

To control the spread of COVID-19, President Joe Biden previously said businesses with 100 or more employees would need to require COVID-19 vaccination or have workers get tested weekly for the virus. The rule was to take effect Jan. 4, affecting about 84 million workers nationwide.

Other news
FILE -Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) calls to teammates during the first half of Game 5 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Boston. James Harden might have side-eyed questions, much like he did in a playful reaction to a question in his Houston days, about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. Will Harden return to the 76ers for a third season? (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents like Kyrie Irving to make moves
It’s already been a busy offseason for player movement in the NBA. Now free agency begins Friday evening.
A man is on his way into the Sehitlik Mosque in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Racism, hatred and sometimes violence against Muslims in Germany are widespread and often part of their everyday experience, says a new report that was presented at the interior ministry in Berlin on Thursday. It concludes that at least one third of Muslims in Germany have experienced hostility due to their religion. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Germany’s 5.5 million Muslims are often exposed to everyday, structural racism, report finds
Racism, hatred and sometimes violence against Muslims in Germany are widespread and often part of their everyday experience.
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Bell grimaces after striking out during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
With small markets and small payrolls, the AL and NL Centrals are lagging again
The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians have been below .500 since late April. The Cincinnati Reds top the NL Central standings while on an 86-win pace.
FILE - Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity departs Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, Calif., for the final time as Virgin Galactic shifts its SpaceFlight operations to New Mexico, Feb. 13, 2020. Virgin Galactic announced Wednesday, June 14, 2023, that monthly commercial flights to the edge of space will begin for ticket-holders in August, following a research flight planned for the end of June. (Matt Hartman via AP, File)
Italian researchers ready to reach the edge of space on Virgin Galactic ship
A team of Italian researchers will be taking a ride aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane. They’re scheduled to launch Thursday morning from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert.

But soon after the rule was issued by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, it faced multiple legal challenges from businesses, conservative groups and Republican attorneys general that said the agency doesn’t have the authority to mandate vaccines.

On Nov. 6, a federal appeals court in New Orleans put the rule on hold, saying it was “a one-size fits-all sledgehammer” that was too broad. Ten days later, all challenges to the requirement were consolidated in another appeals court in Cincinnati.

In a court filing, lawyers for the Biden administration said the mandate was needed to reduce transmission of the virus in workplaces. It asked that it be allowed to move ahead with the rule.

The requirement for employers is among several challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine rules. Federal judges also have placed a hold on a mandate for health care workers in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

______

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Is travel safe during the pandemic this holiday season?

Why can’t some COVID-19 vaccinated people travel to the US?

Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?