McCarthy vote
Hunter Biden
Charlotte Sena found
FEMA emergency alert test
Powerball jackpot
World News

South African cabinet minister and 3 other lawmakers cleared of corruption in parliamentary probe

 
Share

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A South African cabinet minister and three other lawmakers from the ruling African National Congress party were cleared of corruption Tuesday by a parliamentary ethics committee.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and lawmakers Cedric Frolick, Mosebenzi Zwane and Winnie Ngwenya were implicated following a commission of inquiry into allegations of large-scale corruption under former President Jacob Zuma, who was South Africa’s leader from 2009-18.

The four lawmakers had been under investigation since last year over separate allegations.

Nxesi was accused of receiving money from a company connected to well-known South African businessman and government contractor Edwin Sodi.

Other news
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa prepares to deliver his speech in parliament during his State of the Nation address in Harare,Zimbabwe, Oct. 3, 2023. Zimbabwe's main opposition party boycotted Tuesdays first State of the Nation Adresss by Mnangagwa since disputed elections in August, another sign of the widening political cracks in the southern African nation as allegations of post-vote clampdown on government critics continue.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwe’s opposition boycotts president’s 1st State of the Nation speech since disputed election
Pedestrians cross a busy streets in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023. Made up of hundreds of thousands of members, the Nigeria Labor Congress workers association began Tuesday a two-day “warning strike,” in protest of the growing cost of living due to the removal of gas subsidies, threatening to “shut down” Africa’s largest economy if their demands for improved welfare are not met. their second in over a month. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
A government shutdown in Nigeria has been averted after unions suspended a labor strike
FILE - A protester holds up a machete as a symbol of self-defense against gangs, during a protest against gang violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Kenya’s president is committing his country to lead a multinational force in Haiti to combat gang warfare even as residents of both countries question the plan being pushed by the United States government. President William Ruto was speaking Wednesday, Sept. 20 at a ceremony establishing diplomatic ties with the Caribbean nation. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, file)
Kenya’s president welcomes UN Security Council’s approval to send a Kenya-led mission to Haiti

Sodi’s relationship with and payments to prominent ANC figures came under scrutiny at the commission of inquiry. He is reportedly under investigation by the anti-corruption Special Investigating Unit over another government contract.

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry ran for four years from 2018-22 under Judge Raymond Zondo. It revealed widespread graft involving big-money contracts in government and state-owned entities. Numerous high-profile ANC politicians were implicated in receiving improper payments but no one has been convicted in a criminal trial.

Zuma, who resigned as president in 2018, is on trial on charges of corruption, racketeering, fraud, tax evasion and money laundering, but that case relates to an arms deal the South African government signed with French company Thales before Zuma was president.

Zuma’s trial began in 2021 but is yet to hear any testimony and has been postponed multiple times.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa