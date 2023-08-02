Media owner files complaint alleging interference by Costa Rica’s president in custody dispute

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
World News

Media owner files complaint alleging interference by Costa Rica’s president in custody dispute

FILE - Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves walks during a visit to Goal Project in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. It was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that Chavez has been placed under investigation by local authorities for influence peddling. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

FILE - Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves walks during a visit to Goal Project in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. It was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that Chavez has been placed under investigation by local authorities for influence peddling. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

 
Share

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Prosecutors said Tuesday that a banker and media owner has filed a legal complaint against Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves, alleging that his administration interfered in his child custody dispute.

The animosity between Chaves and the complainant Leonel Baruch, who owns online news site CR Hoy, is well known.

Baruch’s complaint, which alleges influence trafficking by the president and top officials, is one that any citizen can file, and does not necessarily lead to any charges.

The dispute came to light when the former head of Costa Rica’s child welfare agency, Gloriana López Fuscaldo, claimed she had received a phone call from Chaves’ chief of staff, telling her the president wanted her to “rule well” on the custody case.

López Fuscaldo later went to neighboring Panama, claiming she feared for her safety.

Chaves did not immediately respond to Baruch’s complaint, but said López Fuscaldo could return at any time.

“I just want to tell Gloriana that she can return with the assurance that nobody is going to do anything to her, she should stop making things up,” Chaves said.

Chaves has previously called reporters from CR Hoy “political assassins,” and his administration briefly tried to bring a tax evasion case against one of Baruch’s companies.

Chaves began a four-year term as Costa Rica’s president in May 2022. There have been about 18 such legal complaints filed against his administration, all of them reportedly still open.