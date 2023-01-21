Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, IKM-Manning 52
AGWSR, Ackley 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38
Akron-Westfield 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 25
Ankeny Christian Academy 53, Seymour 42
Aplington-Parkersburg 51, Denver 40
Ballard 60, Boone 23
Beckman, Dyersville 50, Northeast, Goose Lake 46
Belmond-Klemme 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35
Benton Community 67, South Tama County, Tama 12
Bishop Garrigan 80, Eagle Grove 34
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, Sioux City, North 25
Bondurant Farrar 36, ADM, Adel 26
Burlington 68, Fairfield 62
Burlington Notre Dame 68, Danville 45
Calamus-Wheatland 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 24
Carlisle 63, Winterset 49
Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, Maquoketa 58, OT
Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 62, Cedar Rapids, Washington 37
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 38
Centerville 46, Albia 34
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68, MOC-Floyd Valley 49
Cherokee, Washington 63, Spirit Lake 58
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 48
Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23
Clinton 64, Davenport, West 39
Collins-Maxwell 68, Meskwaki Settlement School 26
Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, Woodbine 45
Dallas Center-Grimes 69, Grinnell 40
Decorah 71, Crestwood, Cresco 38
Des Moines Christian 54, Pleasantville 29
Diagonal 42, Murray 36
Dike-New Hartford 71, Jesup 29
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 62, Johnston 48
East Sac County 60, Alta-Aurelia 58
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Clarke, Osceola 53
Edgewood-Colesburg 79, Central City 48
English Valleys, North English 66, Belle Plaine 29
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Senior 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62, CAM, Anita 39
Forest City 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 28
Fort Dodge 47, Ames 35
GMG, Garwin 59, BCLUW, Conrad 32
George-Little Rock 48, Boyden-Hull 35
Glidden-Ralston 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51
Grundy Center 39, South Hardin 38
Harris-Lake Park 65, Hinton 35
Highland, Riverside 46, Pekin 24
Holy Trinity 60, New London 38
Hudson 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50
Independence 59, Solon 23
Indianola 73, Newton 28
Iowa City Liberty High School 39, Iowa City High 25
Kingsley-Pierson 63, West Monona 45
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 70, Creston 44
LeMars 62, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 49
Lewis Central 54, Shenandoah 31
Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Iowa City West 48
Logan-Magnolia 42, Treynor 35
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 93, Starmont 13
Mediapolis 76, West Burlington 62
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, West Liberty 48
Midland, Wyoming 50, Easton Valley 47
Mount Pleasant 44, Washington 35
Mount Vernon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 42
Newell-Fonda 80, Southeast Valley 37
Nodaway Valley 57, Central Decatur, Leon 44
North Fayette Valley 62, Postville 27
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Alburnett 24
North Polk, Alleman 75, Gilbert 41
North Scott, Eldridge 67, Assumption, Davenport 58
Northwood-Kensett 55, Rockford 20
Oelwein 53, Union Community, LaPorte City 30
Oskaloosa 53, Pella Christian 43
Ottumwa 67, Des Moines, Hoover 8
PAC-LM 47, Emmetsburg 40
PCM, Monroe 39, Greene County 17
Pella 52, Norwalk 42
Pleasant Valley 55, Davenport, North 46
Quad Cities, Ill. 40, Morning Star 22
Regina, Iowa City 63, Durant-Bennett 33
River Valley, Correctionville 57, Lawton-Bronson 46
Riverside, Oakland 43, Missouri Valley 39
Saint Ansgar 53, North Butler, Greene 24
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City, West 44
Sibley-Ocheyedan 71, Rock Valley 34
Sioux Center 69, Okoboji, Milford 39
Sioux City, East 94, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22
South Winneshiek, Calmar 65, West Central, Maynard 27
Southeast Polk 77, Ankeny 65
Springville 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 57
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 65, Denison-Schleswig 34
Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28
Tri-Center, Neola 52, IKM-Manning 36
Unity Christian 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 40
Valley, West Des Moines 56, Urbandale 20
Vinton-Shellsburg 60, Center Point-Urbana 43
WACO, Wayland 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38
Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 38
Waukee Northwest 46, Waukee 38
Waukon 51, New Hampton 38
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 11
Wayne, Corydon 52, Bedford 42
West Lyon, Inwood 63, Sheldon 26
West Sioux 66, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
Westwood, Sloan 77, MVAOCOU 47
Winfield-Mount Union 64, Wapello 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baxter vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/