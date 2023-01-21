AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

January 21, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, IKM-Manning 52

AGWSR, Ackley 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38

Akron-Westfield 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 25

Ankeny Christian Academy 53, Seymour 42

Aplington-Parkersburg 51, Denver 40

Ballard 60, Boone 23

Beckman, Dyersville 50, Northeast, Goose Lake 46

Belmond-Klemme 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

Benton Community 67, South Tama County, Tama 12

Bishop Garrigan 80, Eagle Grove 34

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, Sioux City, North 25

Bondurant Farrar 36, ADM, Adel 26

Burlington 68, Fairfield 62

Burlington Notre Dame 68, Danville 45

Calamus-Wheatland 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 24

Carlisle 63, Winterset 49

Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, Maquoketa 58, OT

Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 62, Cedar Rapids, Washington 37

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 38

Centerville 46, Albia 34

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68, MOC-Floyd Valley 49

Cherokee, Washington 63, Spirit Lake 58

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 48

Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23

Clinton 64, Davenport, West 39

Collins-Maxwell 68, Meskwaki Settlement School 26

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, Woodbine 45

Dallas Center-Grimes 69, Grinnell 40

Decorah 71, Crestwood, Cresco 38

Des Moines Christian 54, Pleasantville 29

    • Diagonal 42, Murray 36

    Dike-New Hartford 71, Jesup 29

    Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 62, Johnston 48

    East Sac County 60, Alta-Aurelia 58

    Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Clarke, Osceola 53

    Edgewood-Colesburg 79, Central City 48

    English Valleys, North English 66, Belle Plaine 29

    Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Senior 42

    Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62, CAM, Anita 39

    Forest City 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 28

    Fort Dodge 47, Ames 35

    GMG, Garwin 59, BCLUW, Conrad 32

    George-Little Rock 48, Boyden-Hull 35

    Glidden-Ralston 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51

    Grundy Center 39, South Hardin 38

    Harris-Lake Park 65, Hinton 35

    Highland, Riverside 46, Pekin 24

    Holy Trinity 60, New London 38

    Hudson 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50

    Independence 59, Solon 23

    Indianola 73, Newton 28

    Iowa City Liberty High School 39, Iowa City High 25

    Kingsley-Pierson 63, West Monona 45

    Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 70, Creston 44

    LeMars 62, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 49

    Lewis Central 54, Shenandoah 31

    Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Iowa City West 48

    Logan-Magnolia 42, Treynor 35

    Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 93, Starmont 13

    Mediapolis 76, West Burlington 62

    Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, West Liberty 48

    Midland, Wyoming 50, Easton Valley 47

    Mount Pleasant 44, Washington 35

    Mount Vernon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 42

    Newell-Fonda 80, Southeast Valley 37

    Nodaway Valley 57, Central Decatur, Leon 44

    North Fayette Valley 62, Postville 27

    North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Alburnett 24

    North Polk, Alleman 75, Gilbert 41

    North Scott, Eldridge 67, Assumption, Davenport 58

    Northwood-Kensett 55, Rockford 20

    Oelwein 53, Union Community, LaPorte City 30

    Oskaloosa 53, Pella Christian 43

    Ottumwa 67, Des Moines, Hoover 8

    PAC-LM 47, Emmetsburg 40

    PCM, Monroe 39, Greene County 17

    Pella 52, Norwalk 42

    Pleasant Valley 55, Davenport, North 46

    Quad Cities, Ill. 40, Morning Star 22

    Regina, Iowa City 63, Durant-Bennett 33

    River Valley, Correctionville 57, Lawton-Bronson 46

    Riverside, Oakland 43, Missouri Valley 39

    Saint Ansgar 53, North Butler, Greene 24

    Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City, West 44

    Sibley-Ocheyedan 71, Rock Valley 34

    Sioux Center 69, Okoboji, Milford 39

    Sioux City, East 94, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22

    South Winneshiek, Calmar 65, West Central, Maynard 27

    Southeast Polk 77, Ankeny 65

    Springville 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 57

    St. Albert, Council Bluffs 65, Denison-Schleswig 34

    Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28

    Tri-Center, Neola 52, IKM-Manning 36

    Unity Christian 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 40

    Valley, West Des Moines 56, Urbandale 20

    Vinton-Shellsburg 60, Center Point-Urbana 43

    WACO, Wayland 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38

    Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 38

    Waukee Northwest 46, Waukee 38

    Waukon 51, New Hampton 38

    Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 11

    Wayne, Corydon 52, Bedford 42

    West Lyon, Inwood 63, Sheldon 26

    West Sioux 66, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

    Westwood, Sloan 77, MVAOCOU 47

    Winfield-Mount Union 64, Wapello 8

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Baxter vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.