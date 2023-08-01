The coup in Niger will only embolden extremists, says a former jihadi fighter

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
World News

The coup in Niger will only embolden extremists, says a former jihadi fighter

Boubacar Moussa, a former member of the Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin group, linked to al-Qaida, poses for a photo in Niamey, Niger, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The 47-year-old says Niger's coup will embolden violence, increase recruitment across the country and threaten regional stability. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

Boubacar Moussa, a former member of the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin group, linked to al-Qaida, poses for a photo in Niamey, Niger, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The 47-year-old says Niger’s coup will embolden violence, increase recruitment across the country and threaten regional stability. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

By SAM MEDNICK
 
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The coup in Niger could boost the ability of Islamic extremists to recruit in the country, potentially increasing violence and further threatening the stability of Africa’s Sahel region, a former jihadi fighter said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Niger’s coup leaders who ousted the country’s president last week have joined counterparts in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso in arguing that a military government can better secure the country from violence by Islamic militants.

However, Boubacar Moussa, who said he is a former member of the al-Qaida-linked JNIM group and has operated in Mali, said the coup could make it more difficult to improve the deteriorating security situation in Niger.

Moussa said the coup that ousted Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum will be welcomed by jihadis because “it’s an occasion to convince others to join their group.”

FILE - A woman welcomes ECOWAS Senegalese troops as they take position near the state house in the Gambian capital Banjul Jan. 22, 2017. West Africa's regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened the use of force in reinstating the president of Niger after he was deposed by his military but how the bloc would carry out the threat remains unclear, with a military deployment on the table. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
What would West African bloc’s threat to use force to restore democracy in Niger look like?
French soldiers assist mostly French nationals in a bus waiting to be airlifted back to France on a French military aircraft, at the international Airport in Niamey, Niger, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The French Foreign Ministry in Paris cited recent violence that targeted the French Embassy as one of the reasons for the evacuation. The decision comes during a deepening crisis sparked by the coup last week against Niger's democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger crisis deepens as European nations evacuate and coup leaders get support from other juntas
Children rest in a hut on the side of the road crowded with some 140 people in Niamey, Niger, Monday, July 31, 2023. In the capital of Niger, many people live in makeshift shelters tied together with slats of wood, sheets and plastic tarps because they can't pay rent, and they scramble daily to make enough money to feed their children. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Niger will face sanctions as democracy falls apart, adding to woes for more than 25 million people

“Jihadis are very supportive of this coup that happened in Niger,” he said.

Moussa, 47, said he was kidnapped by extremists from a village in Niger in 2019 and taken to Mali and forced to work with them. He was with JNIM in Mali when it experienced the first of its two recent coups in 2020, and he said jihadis saw that overthrow of the Malian government as an opportunity.

Moussa is now part of a nationwide program in Niger that encourages jihadi fighters to defect and reintegrate into society. The program was put in place under Bazoum when he was interior minister to stem the violence that has for years plagued parts of Niger and the wider Sahel region, an expansive area south of the Sahara Desert.

The AP cannot verify that Moussa fought for JNIM, or that he was kidnapped by them. However, he was taken in by the program and accepted as a former jihadist and is touted as an example of its early success.

The program’s future is uncertain under the new junta.

On Sunday, the West African regional bloc announced travel and economic sanctions against Niger and threatened to use military force if Bazoum isn’t reinstated within a week. The military juntas of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea all denounced those sanctions.

In a joint statement, Burkina Faso and Mali vowed to defend Niger and said any intervention would be like a declaration of war with “disastrous consequences.”

The Sahel has become overrun by jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. The violence has killed thousands, displaced millions and divided nations. Mali and Burkina Faso have each undergone two coups since 2020.

Niger has not been hit as badly by extremists as Mali and Burkina Faso and was the only one of the three to see a decline in violence last year, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

That could change with jihadis moving to increase their footprint if they sense the army is divided over the coup and less focused on fighting them, said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel program at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, which promotes democracy.

That’s what happened in Burkina Faso after its second coup in September, and “I assume Niger will now see a similar scenario,” Laessing said.

Laessing said the coup likely will mean the collapse of talks between jihadis and the government that had only just begun in Niger.

Bazoum had vowed to reintegrate militants like Moussa if they renounced violence and had begun making good on that promise, the Konrad Adenauer Foundation said in a report.

A pilot program in Niger’s Tillaberi region seeking to reform jihadis has seen nearly 160 former fighters return, with hundreds more on a waiting list, said an aid worker involved in the program who did not want to be named due to the sensitive current situation in Niger.

Aneliese Bernard, a former U.S. State Department official who specialized in African affairs and director of Strategic Stabilization Advisors, a risk advisory group, said the program is the most sustainable approach to counterterrorism.

“If the program ends, there’s no pathway for jihadists to surrender in Niger. Which just gives them more reason to continue a forever war against the state,” she said.

AP coverage of the coup in Niger: https://apnews.com/hub/niger