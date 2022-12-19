Yarmuth donating congressional papers to hometown university

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says he is donating his congressional papers to University Archives and Special Collections at the University of Louisville.

The Kentucky Democrat is completing his eighth term representing the Louisville-area 3rd District. As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Yarmuth played a key role in congressional passage of relief measures as the country reeled from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.

“At its core, everything I’ve done in Congress has been about serving the Louisville community, so I can think of no final act more fitting than turning over this historical record to our flagship university,” Yarmuth said. “In the hands of University of Louisville’s students, faculty and staff, I’m hopeful that my work will continue to serve the community for generations to come.”

The collection includes digital and paper materials. Included are working drafts of legislation he sponsored, correspondence, recorded interviews and other materials tracing his congressional record.