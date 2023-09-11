Pennsylvania escaped murderer
9/11 anniversary
Hawaii volcano
Stock market today
Michigan State suspends coach
Health

US approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall

This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows single-dose vials of the company's updated COVID vaccine for adults. U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration's decision Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot. (Pfizer via AP)
1 of 4 | 

This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows single-dose vials of the company’s updated COVID vaccine for adults. U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot. (Pfizer via AP)
This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows a single-dose vial of the company's updated COVID vaccine for adults. U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration's decision Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot. (Pfizer via AP)
2 of 4 | 

This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows a single-dose vial of the company’s updated COVID vaccine for adults. U.S. regulators have approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, shots aimed at revving up protection this fall and winter. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 is part of a shift to treat fall COVID-19 vaccine updates much like getting a yearly flu shot. (Pfizer via AP)
This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows a multi-dose vial of the company's updated COVID vaccine for children under 5. The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter. (Pfizer via AP)
3 of 4 | 

This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows a multi-dose vial of the company’s updated COVID vaccine for children under 5. The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter. (Pfizer via AP)
This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows a single-dose vial of the company's updated COVID vaccine for ages 5 to 11. The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter. (Pfizer via AP)
4 of 4 | 

This photo provided by Pfizer in September 2023 shows a single-dose vial of the company’s updated COVID vaccine for ages 5 to 11. The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter. (Pfizer via AP)
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.

The Food and Drug Administration decision opens the newest shots from Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to most Americans even if they’ve never had a coronavirus vaccination. It’s part of a shift to treat fall updates of the COVID-19 vaccine much like getting a yearly flu shot.

There’s still another step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must sign off. A CDC advisory panel is set to issue recommendations Tuesday on who most needs the updated shots. Vaccinations could begin later this week, and both the COVID-19 and flu shot can be given at the same visit.

Related COVID-19 coverage
FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. Early estimates suggest the flu vaccine performed unusually well in a U.S. winter flu season that has already dissipated, health officials said during a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccines meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Social media posts misconstrue the efficacy of vaccines for flu, measles, mumps and rubella
President Joe Biden talks with reporters after taking a Pilates and spin class at PeloDog, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden says he will request more funding for a new coronavirus vaccine
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. The first vaccines to guard against RSV are rolling out in 2023 for older adults and pregnant women. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH via AP, File)
Updated COVID shots are coming. They’re part of a trio of vaccines to block fall viruses

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising since late summer although –- thanks to some lasting immunity from prior vaccinations and infections –- not nearly as much as this time last year.

But protection wanes over time and the coronavirus continually churns out new variants that can dodge prior immunity. It’s been a year since the last time the vaccines were tweaked.

Just like earlier vaccinations, the fall round is cleared for adults and children as young as age 6 months. FDA said starting at age 5, most people can get a single dose even if they’ve never had a prior COVID-19 shot. Younger children might need additional doses depending on their history of COVID-19 infections and vaccinations.

The newest shots target an omicron variant named XBB.1.5. That specific strain is no longer dominant but it’s close enough to coronavirus strains causing most COVID-19 illnesses today that FDA determined it would offer good cross-protection.

These newest shots replace combination vaccines that mixed protection against the original coronavirus strain and even older omicron variants. Like earlier versions, they’re expected to be most protective against severe illness, hospitalization and death, rather than mild infection.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.